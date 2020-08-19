Lives Lost: ‘Warrior’ fought for slave descendants in Brazil

ARMAÇÃO DE BÚZIOS, Brazil (AP) — Carivaldina Oliveira da Costa was the matriarch who signed off on all decisions of her quilombo community, one of Brazil’s many groups that are descendants of escaped slaves. Dona Uia, as she was known, worked tirelessly for the roughly 700 families. Often disconnected from urban life even within city limits, quilombos have relatively high poverty and can be confused by outsiders with other poor neighborhoods. Dona Uia fought for years to try to get her land titles for her community. She died in June at age 79, coronavirus listed as one of the causes on her death certificate.