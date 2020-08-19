Profits slide for Dubai’s DP World port operator amid virus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — International port operator DP World says profits are down 56% for the first half of the year, with earnings sliding to $333 million as coronavirus lockdowns and a global recession impact trade volume around the world. The Dubai state-owned company said on Wednesday its $420 million dollar drop in profits for the January to June period was due largely to a decline of nearly 4% in container volume at DP World ports. The company said the outlook for the rest of the year remains uncertain. Its CEO said that COVID-19 “has undoubtedly resulted in one of the most challenging periods in the history of our industry.”