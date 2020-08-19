Series of crashes leads to shutdown of Berlin highway

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin authorities say the city’s highway has been shut down after a series of crashes that were allegedly all caused by one man. Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly hit several vehicles on Tuesday evening along a stretch of the German capital’s highway. Local media reported Wednesday that the man, who was allegedly involved in all the crashes, later stopped on the highway and put a box on the roof of his car claiming it had explosives inside. Specialists opened the box and found only tools. The man was detained by police, media reported.