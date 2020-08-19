Small numbers don’t dampen the enthusiasm at Emerson-Hubbard

EMERSON, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Even in Nebraska's smallest 8-man class of football, D-2, having only 19 players on the roster is not ideal. For Emerson-Hubbard, that means if you're a 9th grader or a 12th-grader, you have to be ready to play on Friday nights.

"When you've got a small program and low numbers, you unfortunately have to play freshman and sophomores in varsity situations," said head coach Joe Kvidera. "Which is not good from a physical standpoint, they're just sometimes not ready for that competition level. And they're still learning the game where as juniors and seniors have a much better grasp of the game."

"This season we're definitely going to have to push a lot harder," said senior Ryan Kinnaman. "We'll have to push the young guys a lot harder and hopefully get them to say, hey I want to be on that field and I want to hit somebody and I want to be a part of this team."

Help is on the way. Emerson-Hubbard will co-op with Allen starting in 2022. After a 6-3 record and a playoff appearance in 2018, Emerson-Hubbard slipped to 2-6 last season. The Pirates do have seven seniors back who are versatile.

"Almost every kid can play any position on the team," said senior Zach Shanks. "We only have a couple of guys who might play line only. But almost every person can jump in that spot and should know what they're doing and hopefully we can get a great outcome on any play."

'You definitely know what your weaknesses are and we've been working on that quite a bit this fall," said Kvidera.

Losing even one veteran player can be costly at a small school. Emerson-Hubbard has some non-contact practices each week just to protect the players so they can continue to play.

"That's a real trick sometimes with low numbers or a small D-2 school that everybody deals with," said Kvidera. "Just keeping guys healthy, keeping guys eligible and motivated can be a real grind towards the end of the season."

Emerson-Hubbard kicks off their season August 28 at home against Cedar Bluffs.