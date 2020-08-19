Still digging out: Derecho devastation takes massive toll on Iowa farms

(KWQC) - Millions of Iowa crop acres were damaged in the Monday, Aug. 10 Derecho.

Early estimates from the state’s Secretary of Agriculture found roughly 14 million acres of insured crops were damaged, with the majority being corn fields.

Farmers still reeling with what happened, are also still picking up the damage to buildings.

“The horizon kind of changed. All your trees were flat. Several of your buildings were flat. Grain bins ruined. Then you look down the road and your neighbors place was the same way,” Brad Dircks said as he reflected on walking outside for the first time after the storm.

Dircks and his family farm about 1,250 acres of corn and soybeans in Cedar County.

"We had a beautiful crop coming until the storm."

Now, much of their corn fields are destroyed and several buildings on their property are gone, including grain bins.

