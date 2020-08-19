Victims want Golden State Killer sent to toughest prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Victims of California serial killer and rapist Joseph DeAngelo want him locked away in a distant maximum security prison with other inmates since he isn’t going to spend the rest of his life on death row. But they may not hold much sway over where the 74-year-old former police officer known as the Golden State Killer is imprisoned after he is sentenced Friday. State correction officials said they must make their own evaluation about where and how DeAngelo can be housed. One rape victim said in court Wednesday that she is certain DeAngelo is angling to be sent to a “prison nursing home for old murdering psychopaths.”