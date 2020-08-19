UAE-Israel agreement followed many years of discreet talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Secret talks and quiet ties have paved the way for last week’s deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations. The agreement was touted by President Donald Trump as a major Mideast breakthrough. It’s in fact the culmination of more than a decade of quiet links rooted in frenzied opposition to Iran that predated Trump and even President Barack Obama. The deal also reflects Trump’s avowed goal to undo his predecessor’s Mideast legacy. And it leaves behind resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which had been a cornerstone of U.S. Mideast policy.