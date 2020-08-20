Iowa medical director was aware for weeks of COVID data flaw

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa's medical director says she was aware of widespread inaccuracies in the state's coronavirus data when her agency used it to release flawed calculations that helped guide decisions on school openings and enrollment this month.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state epidemiologist, says she became aware in late July of a problem in Iowa's disease surveillance reporting system that backdated thousands of new test results.

Nonetheless, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Aug. 6 released 14-day county positivity rates on the state's coronavirus website that she said would help school officials and parents decide how to proceed with the upcoming school year.

The state announced Wednesday that because of the backdating problem, those positivity rates had been erroneous for two weeks.

Officials say the system was recording the results of people who were tested on multiple occasions. A person's most recent result-- whether positive or negative-- was being attributed to the date of their first test.

During a news conference Thursday, the said data should now reflect the first data lab date, rather than the first test result.

"Seventy-nine of the counties will see a net decrease in their current 14 current positivity rate, and the remaining counties will see on average a less than one percent increase in their net positivity rate," said Reynolds.

State health officials say they knew in late July there was an issue with a system they call "antiquated." Reynolds and Pedati say they know the public could have concerns going forward.

"I know that it is frustrating when adjustments need to be made. But we provide real-time data to the public and to anyone that comes to our website, which I think is unique. I don't recall any other state that does that. And we do that because we think it is so important that everyone can see what we can see," said Pedati.

Both said officials will continue to be transparent with the public when it comes to data results in the state.

Following the news that the website was reporting inaccuracies with its virus numbers, the Siouxland District Health Department, which records Woodbury County's virus numbers said the following in a release on Wednesday:

"There have been concerns raised that the positivity rate stated by IDPH is falsely low because of positives not getting reported on their correct day. While we understand that is a problem, the problem applies to negative results as well, and SDHD believes that the data is likely overemphasizing the positive cases because the negative results are absent..." "IDPH is in the process of implementing a new database to manage COVID-19 information that we hope will resolve many of the data problems that we are experiencing. However, moving forward SDHD will be changing our data reporting to make sure that the information is as accurate and transparent as possible." Siouxland District Health Department

