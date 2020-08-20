American Airlines to suspend services in Sioux City in October

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- American Airlines will suspend service to Sioux Gateway Airport for four weeks this fall.

Sioux City is one of 15 smaller markets in the U.S. where the carrier said it will suspend service when the coronavirus relief package expires.

The suspension is scheduled to be effective October 7th through November 3rd, at which time the airline said it will re-assess its plans.

That will leave Sioux Gateway without any commercial service for one week.

Skywest Airlines is set to begin daily flights to Denver on October 14th.