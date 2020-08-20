Aug. 20: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 31,348

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 308 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the state total to 31,348.

The Department of Health and Human Services indicates the state's total virus-related deaths rose by two to reach 373.

State health officials say 146 residents in the state are hospitalized, with a total of 1,877 Nebraskans who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Total recoveries have risen from 22,941 to 23,292.

Officials say 334,241 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and 302,419 of them have come back negative.

Burt County

Health officials for Burt County have confirmed out of the 874 tests done on residents, 61 have come back positive. Of those cases, 21 have recovered and no deaths have been reported due to the virus.

Cuming County

Health officials for Cuming County have confirmed 72 total positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Thus far, 1,070 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

Officials say 51 of the county's cases have recovered and no deaths have been reported.

Dakota County

In Dakota County, where South Sioux City is located, health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 1,934.

As of Aug. 20, the Dakota County Health Department has reported 7,215 negative test results in the county.

Thus far, the county has reported 42 COVID-19 deaths.

Madison County

The number of recovered cases in Madison County, where Norfolk is located, has increased by two to reach 409. Thus far 5,801 Madison County residents have been tested and 541 of them have come back positive.

Thus far, six people have died due to the virus in Madison County.

Stanton County

Health officials have confirmed 38 total positive cases in Stanton County. Of those cases, 30 have recovered and no virus-related deaths have been reported.

Since the pandemic began, Stanton County has had 359 tests done on residents.