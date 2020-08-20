Belarus’ leader digs in amid continuing protests

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Demonstrators are taking to the streets of the Belarusian capital and other cities, keeping up their push for the resignation of the nation’s authoritarian leader. President Alexander Lukashenko has extended his 26-year rule in a vote the opposition saw as rigged. The 65-year-old leader has dismissed the protesters as Western puppets and threatened opposition leaders with criminal charges. On Thursday, a leading opposition figure reported receiving threats and being threatened with arrest. Lukashenko has dismissed the European Union’s criticism of the Aug. 9 vote and told its leaders to mind their own business.