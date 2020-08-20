Ethan Hawke, Kyle MacLachlan play geniuses in ‘Tesla’

NEW YORK (AP) — In the new independent film “Tesla” by writer-director Michael Almereyda, Ethan Hawke shines light on the Serbian immigrant’s many theories and inventions. Hawke plays Tesla as an outsider with a brilliant mind who has visions of the future, including wireless communications systems. Kyle MacLachlan plays charismatic Thomas Edison. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, the actors said they’re in awe of the genius mind, but not sure they’d want the burden. They also said the pandemic has allowed them to connect better with their families. “Tesla” will be released in theaters and video on demand Friday