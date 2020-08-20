Grillin’ With News 4: Asian Grilled Chicken Quarters

(KTIV) -- This time around for Grillin' With News 4, we have some good lookin' Asian Grill Chicken Quarters.

Thanks to Brenda Reichle in Saint Helena, Nebraska for submitting this recipe to us.

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds chicken quarters

Sauce: 2 tbs soy sauce 2 tbs honey 2 tbs ketchup 1 tbs frozen orange juice concentrate 2 tsp minced garlic 1 tsp minced ginger 1 tbs rice wine vinegar 1 tsp sesame oil Sliced green onions (optional)



Directions