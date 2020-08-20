Grillin’ With News 4: Asian Grilled Chicken Quarters

Grillin’ With News 4: Asian Grilled Chicken QuartersNew
(KTIV) -- This time around for Grillin' With News 4, we have some good lookin' Asian Grill Chicken Quarters.
Thanks to Brenda Reichle in Saint Helena, Nebraska for submitting this recipe to us.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ pounds chicken quarters
- Sauce:
- 2 tbs soy sauce
- 2 tbs honey
- 2 tbs ketchup
- 1 tbs frozen orange juice concentrate
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp minced ginger
- 1 tbs rice wine vinegar
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- Sliced green onions (optional)
Directions
- Place chicken quarters in a large pan, cover and bake in the oven at 350 degrees for one hour or until juices run clear.
- While chicken is baking, mix all sauce ingredients in a bowl.
- Preheat grill when chicken is almost finished in the oven.
- Remove chicken from oven and grill, basting with sauce several times on both sides until all sauce is used and chicken is crispy and caramelized on the outside. Serve hot.