Hong Kong government slams US decision to suspend treaties

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government has condemned the U.S.’s decision to suspend bilateral extradition and tax exemption treaties with the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The government said it was being used as a pawn in China-U.S. relations. The U.S. had suspended the agreements on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s government said the agreements had been negotiated in good faith and were not preferential treatment. Meanwhile, lawmakers from Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party plan to hold a debate over serving in the legislature another year or boycotting the extension of their terms. Their terms were extended because the government postponed elections for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.