Mali army Col. Assimi Goita says he’s in charge of junta

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A colonel in Mali’s army says he’s now in charge of the West African country, declaring himself chairman of the junta that forced the democratically elected but unpopular president to resign. Col. Assimi Goita, one of the five military officers who announced this week’s coup on the state broadcaster ORTM, declared himself chairman of the junta now in power. Across Africa and around the world, leaders have strongly condemned this week’s coup, calling for an immediate return to civilian rule and the release of ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his prime minister, Boubou Cisse.