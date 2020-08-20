Mexico graft case: Ferrari for the president, bags of cash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The alleged examples of kickbacks, bribes and graft contained in leaked accusations by a former Mexican official contain some of the oddest, most banal and most colorful instances of corruption seen in a while, ranging from a flashy sports car to a request for payment of school fees. The ex-head of Mexico’s state oil company, Emilio Lozoya, said some opposition legislators demanded about $50 million in bribes to vote for an oil privatization reform and wanted the money handed over in clear plastic bags at congressional offices so they could see the bills.