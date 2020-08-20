Newest drought monitor expands severe drought conditions for Siouxland

2019 is known in Siouxland for numerous rounds of heavy rainfall and flooding.



This year, however, the rains have dried up.

We have been following the drought as we have gone through the summer months.



It has just continued to get worse and worse as we have struggled to get rain into the area this summer.



The newest drought monitor was released Thursday morning.

The severe drought area has been extended into Thurston County, portions of Monona County, far southern Woodbury as well as Buena Vista and Pocahontas Counties.

Other areas held steady with extreme drought in eastern Crawford County into Sac County and Calhoun County.



Most areas of Siouxland continue to see at least a moderate drought.



Here are the latest rainfall deficits for 2020 through the end of August 19th:

Bloomfield, NE: -3.27”

Denison, IA: -8.57”

Elgin, NE: -3.96”

Estherville, IA: -4.56”

Little Sioux, IA: -3.88”

Logan, IA: -9.18”

Lyons, NE: -7.30”

Mapleton, IA: -5.77”

Neligh, NE: -1.69”

Norfolk, NE: -5.47”

Oakdale, NE: -4.52”

O’Neill, NE: +0.68”

Orchard, NE: -0.03”

Pocahontas, IA: -7.90”

Rockwell City, IA: -6.74”

Royal, NE: -3.99”

Sac City, IA: -10.09”

Sanborn, IA: -3.69”

Sheldon, IA: -6.35”

Sioux Center, IA: -9.02”

Sioux City: -4.80”

Spencer, IA: -7.56”

Stanton, NE: -7.23”

Tekamah, NE: -9.73”

Verdel, NE: -0.12”

Vermillion, SD: -4.39”

West Point, NE: -7.30”

Yankton, SD: -4.87”