North Korea sets rare party meeting after economic struggles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea will hold a rare ruling party congress in January where leader Kim Jong Un will announce a new five-year plan to develop the country’s dismal economy. The plans were confirmed at a political meeting where Kim acknowledged economic shortcomings caused by “unexpected and inevitable challenges.” North Korea responded to the coronavirus pandemic by imposing a lockdown that significantly reduced trade with China and likely hampered domestic economic activity. State media did not mention the stalled nuclear diplomacy with the United States. The first meeting of the ruling party congress in almost five years will take place not long after the U.S. presidential elections.