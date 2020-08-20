Polish foreign minister resigns in pre-announced move

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister has announced his resignation, the fourth high-level departure this week from Poland’s right-wing government. Jacek Czaputowicz had said last month that he was expecting to leave the government as part of a reshuffle following the recent re-election of President Andrzej Duda, who is closely allied with the government. He said at the time that he wasn’t under pressure to go. Czaputowicz’s resignation Thursday follows the departures this week of the health minister, his deputy and the deputy minister of digitization. Last weekend, he hosted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in Warsaw to sign a deal deepening Polish-American defense cooperation.