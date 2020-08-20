Portland police: Riot outside federal immigration building

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities declared a riot at a Portland protest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Portland police said Wednesday night that the crowd was ordered to disperse. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported people spray painted windows on the building, used traffic cones to block security cameras and tried to break windows. Tuesday night and early Wednesday protesters broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire. Portland officers late Tuesday declared a riot. Violent demonstrations have gripped Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months.