Slow warming continues with small storm chances

Once again, we are a little warmer this morning than yesterday morning and we will end up a little warmer in the afternoon with highs near 90.



This is partially due to southerly winds that have kept up through the night, bringing in some warmer air to our area.



We will be a little breezy today at 10 to 20 miles per hour along with some partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.



A few thunderstorms could sneak into western Siouxland late in the day with a small chance remaining in place through the night.



Any storms that manage to get into places like O'Neill and Yankton could have gusty winds and some hail.



Friday will be very similar to today with highs near 90 and a bit of a breeze.



More on a few more small storm chances and the warming that will continue into the weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.