Spokeswoman: Russian opposition politician Navalny poisoned

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been poisoned and hospitalized on Thursday morning, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. Navalny felt unwell on a flight back to Moscow from Tomsk, a city in Siberia, Yarmysh said. She tweeted: “The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Alexei has a toxic poisoning.” Navalny is unconscious and was placed in an intensive care unit. According to Yarmysh, he must have consumed something from the tea he drank this morning.