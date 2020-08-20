Toxic tea: Multiple Russians hit by suspected poisonings

MOSCOW (AP) — When Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny collapsed in an airplane bathroom Thursday, his supporters immediately suspected poisoning. If true, he wouldn’t be the first prominent, outspoken Russian to fall victim to a toxic attack. The most well-known was former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, who died in London in 2006 after being poisoned with radioactive polonium. Investigative journalists, a member of the protest group Pussy Riot and others who have criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin have also fallen ill from what they or their supporters said was poisoning. The Kremlin generally denies involvement.