UN: Time for world to show solidarity with Lebanese people

BEIRUT (AP) — The head of the U.N. refugee agency says it’s time for the international community to show solidarity with the Lebanese people by offering assistance to a country that has hosted hundreds of thousands of refugees for decades. Filippo Grandi also says he is very concerned about the impact of Lebanon’s worsening economic crisis on Syrian and other refugees in the country. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press two weeks after the catastrophic explosion at the port of Beirut that damaged large parts of the Lebanese capital.