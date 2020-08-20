Virtual Emmys: Less walking, talking, but beware the Wi-Fi

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a typical Hollywood awards show, it’s the orchestra’s task to nudge off winners whose acceptance speeches wander into overtime. In a virtual ceremony, the internet could give them the accidental boot. A balky online connection is among the challenges and pitfalls that may face next month’s prime-time Emmy Awards. The ceremony has been forced into socially distanced safety by the coronavirus pandemic. Plans have yet to be announced for the Sept. 20 ceremony, but it will be virtual and likely showcase nominees at home. The Emmys for TV’s best sports coverage held a virtual online ceremony with winners accepting remotely. Jimmy Kimmel will host the prime-time ceremony on ABC.