2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two tropical depressions at opposite ends of the Caribbean are projected to become tropical storms — perhaps even hurricanes — and forecasters say both might hit the United States after drenching much of the region. Tropical Depression 14 was nearing the coast of Honduras Friday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it’s expected to veer northwest and cut across the tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Sunday, possibly at or near hurricane force. Tropical Depression 13 is nearing the northern Leeward islands. Forecasters say it’s disorganized and might degenerate. But it also could blow up into a major hurricane.