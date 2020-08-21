AP Exclusive: Barr ‘vehemently opposed’ to pardoning Snowden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr says he would be “vehemently opposed” to any attempt to pardon former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. The attorney general’s comments in an interview with The Associated Press come days after President Donald Trump said he would “look at” whether to pardon Snowden. He was charged under the Espionage Act in 2013 with disclosing details of highly classified government surveillance programs. Barr called Snowden a “traitor” and said the “information he provided our adversaries greatly hurt the safety of the American people.” It was unclear how serious Trump was, particularly given that years earlier he had denounced Snowden as a spy deserving of execution.