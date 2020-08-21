Bannon partners had history of cashing in on Trump movement

NEW YORK (AP) — The three men charged along with former White House strategists Steve Bannon in a scheme to skim off donations to a project to build a border wall came together through a shared a devotion to Donald Trump and a rich, sometimes checkered, history of trying to make money off his political movement. One is an Iraq war veteran who ran news sites stoking right-wing rage. Another owns a company that sells Trump-themed energy drinks. And a third is an ex-columnist for Breitbart and an entrepreneur who has left a trail of failed businesses.