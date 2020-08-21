Biden, once an orator, reaches for rhetorical flourish again

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden first sought the presidency more than three decades ago with a reputation as one of Capitol Hill’s standout orators, and in accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, he reached for the rhetorical flourish once again. Some Democrats had worried the former vice president was past his prime, and the difference had fed President Donald Trump’s narrative that his 77-year-old Democratic challenger is “confused” and incapable of presidential duties. But Biden did much to dispel that caricature Thursday during his 24-minute address accepting his party’s presidential nomination. Now he and the 74-year-old Trump both face additional tests in the coming days of the campaign.