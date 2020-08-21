Ex-CIA chief Brennan interviewed in Russia probe review

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former CIA Director John Brennan has been interviewed by U.S. Attorney John Durham’s team as part of its inquiry into the Russia investigation. Brennan’s former deputy chief of staff, Nick Shapiro, says the interview Friday took place at CIA headquarters and lasted for eight hours. Brennan led the CIA under the Obama administration as it and other intelligence agencies arrived at the conclusion that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump. Durham’s interest in speaking with him underscores the extent to which he and his team are examining how the CIA reached that assessment, which Trump has long resisted.