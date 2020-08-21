FBI investigating COVID-19 data breach in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) -- The FBI is investigating a data breach that may have compromised the identity of people with the coronavirus in South Dakota.

The Rapid City Journal reports that South Dakota Department of Public Safety Director Paul Niedringhaus sent a letter to people who may have been affected by the June 19 breach.

The letter, dated Monday, says the state's fusion center used Netsential.com's services to build a secure online portal this spring to help first responders identify people who had tested positive for the coronavirus so they could take precautions while responding to emergency calls.

Houston-based Netsential previously confirmed that its server was breached.