FEMA aid approved for Iowa county hardest hit by storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for eastern Iowa’s Linn County — the hardest-hit by last week’s rare hurricane-strength wind storm. The FEMA individual assistance program helps homeowners, renters, and businesses affected by natural disasters. It includes assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses, and legal services. The approval is sure to be welcomed by the county’s largest city, Cedar Rapids, which saw massive damage from the Aug. 10 storm that saw winds of up ot 130 mph at times. The Gazette reports that nearly 12,000 Alliant Energy customers remained without power Friday morning, some 11 days after the storm.