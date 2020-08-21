 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:57 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcester-Hudson 42, Avon 0

Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Parker 12

Canistota 46, Chester 0

Colman-Egan 52, Centerville 2

Florence/Henry 18, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Gregory 45, Gayville-Volin 8

Mobridge-Pollock 26, Groton Area 0

Scotland 22, Irene-Wakonda 0

Sioux Valley 50, Redfield 12

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36, Kimball/White Lake 28

Viborg-Hurley 58, Corsica/Stickney 6

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Parkston 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content