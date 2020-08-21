Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcester-Hudson 42, Avon 0
Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Parker 12
Canistota 46, Chester 0
Colman-Egan 52, Centerville 2
Florence/Henry 18, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6
Gregory 45, Gayville-Volin 8
Mobridge-Pollock 26, Groton Area 0
Scotland 22, Irene-Wakonda 0
Sioux Valley 50, Redfield 12
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36, Kimball/White Lake 28
Viborg-Hurley 58, Corsica/Stickney 6
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Parkston 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/