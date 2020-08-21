Gov. Reynolds extends Public Health Disaster Emergency declaration to Sept. 20

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a new proclamation that continues the state's Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days.

The proclamation extends public health mitigation measures that are already in place for businesses and other establishments.

The mitigation measures include requirements for bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking.

Requirements for social distancing, hygiene and other public health measures to reduce virus transmission also remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters and other establishments.

This proclamation also authorizes school districts with buildings damaged by the derecho natural disaster to offer instruction by primarily remote learning with approval of the Department of Education. And those that are unable to conduct even primarily remote learning because of the derecho may apply for a waiver of instructional time from the Department.

In addition, the proclamation also extends many of the previously issued regulatory relief measures necessary to respond to this public health disaster, including those related to healthcare, professional licensure, educational workforce, and expirations of driver’s licenses.

This public health proclamation will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

You can view the full proclamation here.