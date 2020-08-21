Greek officials say UAE warplanes to arrive for joint drills

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Officials in Athens sat the United Arab Emirates is sending warplanes to the Greek island of Crete for joint training with Greece’s air force. The officials said the fighters were expected to reach Souda Naval Base over the weekend and to hold joint training and exercises with the Hellenic Air Force next week. The move comes as military tensions continued to simmer tensions between Greece and neighboring Turkey over offshore energy rights. The UAE is a bitter rival of Turkey in a broader struggle over political Islam, while Dubai and Ankara back rival factions in the fighting in Libya. Turkey and Greece are historic regional rivals and nominal NATO allies.