House ethics: Gaetz broke rules, not law, with Cohen tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Ethics Committee says Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz broke House rules, but not federal law, when he tweeted a warning to President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael, Cohen. The panel has been investigating Gaetz’s February 2019 tweet as Cohen was preparing explosive testimony to the House about Trump’s conduct. Gaetz, a staunch ally of the president’s, suggested on Twitter that Cohen tell his wife and father in law “about your girlfriends.” Cohen’s wife, Gaetz tweeted, was “about to learn a lot.” Gaetz took the tweet down and said he should not have done so. The committee on Friday “admonished” Gaetz.