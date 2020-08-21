Law enforcement agencies investigating vehicle accident on I-29

NEAR SALIX, Iowa (KTIV) -- Woodbury County Sheriffs, Iowa State Patrol and Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff police were all on the scene of an accident near Salix, Iowa.

Officials were called to mile marker 134 on Interstate 29 near the Salix exit shortly after 8 p.m. Friday night.

From the scene, officials haven't confirmed anything but were treating it as an active crime scene.

This is an ongoing investigation… we'll keep updated on information as we receive it.