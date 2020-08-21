Minneapolis plans to rent space to replace burned precinct

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Minneapolis plans to spend $4.8 million to temporarily rent an office building and adapt it to replace the precinct headquarters that burned during unrest following the death of George Floyd. A City Council committee on Thursday approved spending $3.6 million to sublease the building for three years and $1.2 million to renovate it. The building is about a half-mile from the 3rd Precinct headquarters that burned May 28 after officers were ordered to evacuate. Officers and staff have been working remotely and at the Minneapolis Convention Center since then. Floyd, a handcuffed Black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.