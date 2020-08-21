Omaha-area teacher faces more sex assault, abuse charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area high school English teacher arrested this week on suspicion of molesting a teen in 2008 now faces a slew of other sex assault and child abuse charges. Police say two more women and a girl have come forward to accuse 40-year-old Andrew McGreevy of sexual assault. They include a now 31-year-old woman who told investigators McGreevy assaulted her at his home in 2009, possibly after she had been drugged, and a 36-year-old woman who says McGreevy assaulted her in 2010. Police say a 17-year-old girl reported that McGreevy had repeatedly assaulted her from the time she was 11 to 14. Police say McGreevy was booked Thursday on suspicion of five sexual assault counts and one count of child abuse.