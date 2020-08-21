Peace envoy, ex-Sen. George Mitchell diagnosed with leukemia

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell of Maine is starting treatment for leukemia at a Boston hospital on Friday, a day after his 87th birthday. The Portland Press Herald obtained an email outlining the diagnosis and treatment from the president and CEO of the Senator George J. Mitchell Scholarship Research Institute. Meg Baxter wrote in the email to the staff and board that the goal of treatment is to achieve remission. The Democrat brokered the 1998 Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1999. He also served as a peace envoy to the Middle East.