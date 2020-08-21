Promenade Cinema 14 reopens after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The fresh popcorn is popped and the big screens are ready as movie lovers around Siouxland return to the Promenade Cinema 14 for their reopening.

"We are so excited to welcome everybody back," said Scott Rhoads, General Manager.

Social distancing, space in-between assigned seats, cleaning high touch areas every 15 minutes and hand sanitizer stations are a few of the changes you'll see when coming to see a movie in the age of COVID-19.

And when you're headed out the door to see that feature film, don't forget your mask.

"They have to wear a mask when they're in the building. If they buy concession items, obviously once they get to their seat, they can remove the mask to eat their concession items, drink their drinks, things like that," said Rhoads.

For some, it's been a long five-months of no movies while the theater was closed.

"So anxious to be back to somewhat normal. We love the Promenade, we Love Russell Crowe, we love hot buttered popcorn. What else is there to say?" said Shelly Bear, Moviegoer.

And Bear is happy to see the theater taking extra precautions.

"I think with safe, social distancing and all the things they have in place that we're good to go. And we're happy to be back," said Bear.

General Manager Scott Rhoads says employees are thrilled to be back too.

"We hope with the things that we are doing here, plus with our customer's help, that we can continue to stay open. And everyone can keep their jobs, and come watch their movies. We're just very excited about that," said Rhoads.

And while things might look a little different, movie go-ers and staff alike all emphasize how happy they are to be back at the movies.