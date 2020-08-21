Quarantines, closures: Confusion reigns as schools reopen

For countless families across the country, the school year is opening in disarray and confusion, with coronavirus outbreaks triggering sudden closings, mass quarantines and deep anxiety among parents. Schools in at least 10 states have had students and staff test positive for the virus since they began opening for the fall term. The outbreaks have occurred in a variety of settings: marching bands, high school football teams, elementary classrooms, high schools. The stress for parents is compounded by the fact that some states are citing privacy laws in withholding information about outbreaks from families.