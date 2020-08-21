Report: Chinese mining company used COVID-19 vaccine in PNG

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A newspaper reports a Chinese mining company in Papua New Guinea claims to have immunized employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial. The Australian newspaper reported Papua New Guinea’s health department is investigating the claim by Ramu NiCo Management. Papua New Guinea has not approved any vaccine trials. It says any vaccine imported into the country must be approved by PNG’s health authorities and must be pre-qualified by the World Health Organization. The newspaper reported that a document on Ramu letterhead said 48 Chinese employees were “vaccinated with SARS-COV-2 vaccine” on Aug. 10. The document advised that the vaccine might cause false-positive test results in those who received it.