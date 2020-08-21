Siouxland Expo Center is getting ready to open

Sioux City (KTIV) - The Siouxland Expo Center is almost ready to fully open.

The 100,000 square foot multi-purpose venue will provide a space for recreational, agricultural, and community events.



The United Way of Siouxland was the first organization to host an event inside the venue.



Soon, the turf will be laid down and other finishing touches will be made inside the main area.



Sioux City Parks and Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes says the space will allow Sioux City to compete with other larger areas.

"This building is not only changing the landscape of Sioux City, but were going to be competitve with Omaha and Sioux Falls for tournaments coming here. This is going to be a great step for Sioux City to grow," said Sioux City Parks and Rec Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes.

The center should be fully open in September.