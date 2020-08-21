Syracuse students suspended in latest crackdown by colleges

Syracuse University has suspended 23 students in the wake of a large on-campus gathering that administrators say could force them to shut down the campus. College officials announced the disciplinary action late Thursday. They say they are reviewing security camera footage and fielding tips to identify additional students seen on video crowding into the campus Quad Wednesday. Such gatherings are banned to control the spread of the coronavirus. Several colleges have struggled with the decision to bring back students only to reverse course and move classes online amid outbreaks of the virus linked in some cases to student housing and parties.