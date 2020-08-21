‘Telegram revolution’: App helps drive Belarus protests

MOSCOW (AP) — The Telegram messaging app has become an indispensable tool in coordinating the unprecedented mass demonstrations that have rocked Belarus. Crowds are protesting President Alexander Lukashenko’s landslide victory to extend his 26-year rule in a vote widely seen as rigged. They have been met with stun grenades, rubber bullets and beatings from police. The opposition candidate left for Lithuania, and authorities shut off the internet, leaving Belarusians with almost no access to independent online news outlets or social media and protesters seemingly without a leader. That’s where Telegram, which often remains available despite internet outages, came in. It has helped scattered rallies develop into coordinated action.