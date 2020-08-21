University of Iowa cutting 4 sports programs

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Iowa announced Friday its plan to discontinue four sports programs at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

Those programs include men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s tennis. The four programs will still have the opportunity to compete in their upcoming 2020-21 seasons, should the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 permit, before they are discontinued.

All existing scholarships will be honored through graduation for those student-athletes who choose to remain at Iowa. The contracts of affected coaches will also be honored.

A release from the university says factors considered in the decision to cut the 4 programs, in part, include sponsorship at the NCAA Division I level, impact on gender equity and Title IX compliance, expense savings, history of the sport at Iowa, and engagement level.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld and Athletics Director Gary Barta penned the following open letter addressing The University of Iowa and Hawkeye athletics community: