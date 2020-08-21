Watchdog: Census lacks door knockers needed for 2020 count

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A watchdog agency says the U.S. Census Bureau is short by more than 25% of the door knockers needed for the 2020 census. The Office of Inspector General this week issued an alert saying it was concerned about the bureau’s ability to hire and retain workers, with six weeks left in the head count of every U.S. resident. The census helps determine the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending and how many congressional seats and Electoral College votes each state gets. The census taker shortfall is coming even as the bureau’s operational plan calls for it to let go of less productive door knockers.