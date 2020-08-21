While not a widespread rain, a chance of a few storms moves into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After an 11-day break from the 90s, Sioux City did see the 90s return today and hot weather will be sticking around for a while.

One change in our weather pattern does include a small chance of a few thunderstorms moving into Siouxland tonight and Saturday.

Some of the better chances may end up occurring in northeastern Siouxland late Friday night into Saturday morning.

These storms will move out by midday with a small chance of seeing the redevelopment of a few storms by late in the day Saturday although the odds won’t be great for any one spot to see significant rain.

I’ll have more about the timing details of the storms and more on how long the heat sticks around tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.