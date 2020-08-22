Asia Today: S. Korea counts 397 new cases as virus rebounds

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has added 397 new cases to its coronavirus caseload in a 10th day of triple-digit increases as the speed of viral spread nears the levels last seen during the worst of the outbreak in spring. The resurgence, which began in the densely populated capital area before spreading to practically every major city and provincial town over the past week, is a major setback for the country that had been eager to tout its hard-won gains against the virus. After avoiding stringent social distancing measures because of concerns over hurting the economy, officials have now banned large gatherings, closed nightspots, beaches and churches and removed fans from professional sports. Most of the new cases come from Seoul where workers have struggled to trace contacts.